One Person Questioned and Released After a Report of Sexual Battery Mid-Flight to SD

The San Diego Harbor Police Department and the FBI are investigating reports of a sexual battery aboard a flight that landed in San Diego.

The incident was reported on Sun Country Flight 403 headed from Minneapolis to San Diego. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 4:21 p.m., said SDHPD.

The flight crew reported the incident around 4 p.m. mid-air to the airport control tower. Police resources were ready when the plane arrived at the gate, officials said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old male, has was questioned and released. The victim is a female, police confirmed.

The FBI will take lead in this active investigation as the incident took place mid-flight, said police.

NBC 7 recieved comment from Sun Country Airlines saying:

"We are aware of an incident and have worked closely with local authorities. The investigation is now in the hands of local authorities, and any further questions regarding the nature of the incident can be directed to them."

No other information was available.

