Here's What $1 Million Will Buy You Across San Diego

Shopping for a new home for your family? The housing market in San Diego can be tough. A typical $1 million home in San Diego is 2,413 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to Zillow's Matt Kreamer.



That's not too far off from the the typical $1 million home in the U.S. which is a detached 2,542-square-foot single-family house with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Kreamer added. San Diego sits right near the middle of America's cities regarding house for your buck.



NBC 7's Danny Freeman went out into the field with a real estate agent to take a look at how much house you can get for your money -- $1 million to be exact.