One Man Killed, Another Man Injured in Ramona Assault

San Diego Sheriff (SDSO) deputies are investigating the death of a man at a liquor store in Ramona.

Deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Stage Stop Liquor store on Main Street.

When they arrived, deputies found two men near the gas pumps.

One man had significant injuries to his neck.

Paramedics took him to the hospital by air. He later died.

The Medical Examiner's Officer will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The second man is being treated at a hospital. His condition is not known.

Neither man has been identified.

Deputies have not made any arrests yet.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.