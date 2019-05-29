One Killed in Shooting in Mountain View - NBC 7 San Diego
One Killed in Shooting in Mountain View

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    One person was killed in a shooting near the Willie Henderson Sports Complex in Mountain View Wednesday night.

    The San Diego Police Department received reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of 45th Street just after 9:30 p.m.

    One person was found wounded underneath a tree in a parking lot. SDPD confirmed the victim later died.

    Officers were checking the area for witnesses. One witness playing soccer at the nearby park told NBC 7 they heard around 6 shots.

    Jasmine Ponce was at the park with her family had a similiar account.

    "I heard about six shots so I called out to my kids... and told them to get on the floor," Ponce said. "At first I thought it was fireworks."

    Ponce said she and her kids are at the park nearly every Wednesday to watch her husband play soccer.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

