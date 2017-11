One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 near Mission Bay Park Sunday.

California Highway Patrol said a white sedan landed in a ditch along northbound I-5 near the Clairemont Drive exit before 6 a.m. Sunday.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews blocked one lane as they tended to the crash. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

No other information was available.