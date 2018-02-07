One passenger was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in University City.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the collision near the Regents Road offramp of State Route 52.

Police say a man, 57, was driving his Buick Regal northbound on Regents Road when he crossed the median for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a Chevy Suburban.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

No other information was available.

