One Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash Near Regents Road Offramp of SR-52 - NBC 7 San Diego
One Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash Near Regents Road Offramp of SR-52

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:34 PM PST on Feb 7, 2018 | Updated at 8:38 PM PST on Feb 7, 2018

    NBC 7

    One passenger was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in University City.

    Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the collision near the Regents Road offramp of State Route 52.

    Police say a man, 57, was driving his Buick Regal northbound on Regents Road when he crossed the median for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a Chevy Suburban.

    The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

