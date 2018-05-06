One Dead in Logan Heights Shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Logan Heights on Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Sampson Street, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

Homicide investigators are on the scene, he said. No other information was available.

The homicide was the third person killing in a shooting in San Diego on Sunday. Two men were killed in a shooting earlier in the day in Mountain View.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.