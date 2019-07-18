OnFriar: Well, What do the Padres do Now?

The Padres had a really bad start to the 2nd half of the 2019 season. (Getty Images)

The end of the first half, when the Padres won three straight against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, was amazing.

Where did that team go?

San Diego has limped out of the All-Star break with a 1-5 record and fallen into last place in the National League West. So does that mean it's time to start selling off pieces? Or is there enough here to salvage the season and get back into playoff contention?

Those are just two of the big questions NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson tackle in this week's OnFriar Podcast. We also give Chris Paddack a big up and Andy Green a huge down for their performances and ask if it's possible for the Padres to be both buyers AND sellers as MLB's July 31 trade deadline draws near.

One more note: next week, on Thursday July 25, the OnFriar Podcast makes its first road trip! We will be doing the show live at the Oggi's Pizza location in Encinitas with a projected 1:30 p.m. start time. We'd love y'all to come on out and say hi!