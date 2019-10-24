OnFriar: A.J. Preller and the Padres Pick Jayce Tingler

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 25: Hunter Pence #24 of the Texas Rangers talks with Jayce Tingler, the Rangers major league player development field coordinator before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

A.J. Preller has his guy. And he is very clearly Preller's guy.

Jayce Tingler is the next manager of the San Diego Padres. On an emergency edition of the On Friar podcast the guys discuss the hire, and what it means for Preller - whose future in the organzation lies squarely on Tingler's shoulders.

In case you're like the many who aren't familiar with Tingler, he has spent 13 seasons in the Rangers organization. In 2019 he was on their major league coaching staff. He has served in a wide variety of roles - from within the front office to the minor leagues, with a background in player development. He also has worked in the Dominican Republic and is currently managing Escogido - a Winer League team.

Tingler is the sixth straight first-time MLB manager the Padres have hired. The last time they brought someone in with experience was 1988 when they hired Jack McKeon.

If Tingler turns into Bruce Bochy, the Padres will finally end their playoff drought and Preller will look like a genius. If his career goes the way of Andy Green's - then Preller's days in San Diego will be numbered.

For now, we wait and see.

