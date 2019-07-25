OnFriar Podcast: What To Do at the Trade Deadline?

Wil Myers has played his way out of the Padres starting lineup, and maybe San Diego. (Getty Images)

The Padres came out of the All-Star break about as poorly as possible and things don't seem to be getting any better. They've dropped four straight series to fall basically all the way out of playoff contention.

So let the trade speculation begin!

In this week's On Friar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson dive into what's gone wrong of late and the directions the Padres could take at the July 31st MLB trade deadline.

Can they unload Wil Myers and his contract on anyone? Will they get an offer they cannot refuse for Kirby Yates? Is anyone untouchable? Which All-Star starting pitcher are they most likely to target? What are the odds they do nothing at the deadline? And would they go after Mookie Betts or is Derek off his rocker (again)?

This is the first On Friar Podcast taped on location at Oggi's in Encinitas. The show moves to Oggi's in Mission Valley on August 8. It'll be interesting to see who they have on the roster by that time. Thanks for giving it a listen!