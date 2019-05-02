OnFriar Podcast: The Padres Offense Finally Breaks Loose

It took 32 games but finally the Padres offense clicked. Their 11-2 win over the Braves on Thursday gave the Friars season highs in runs and hits (17) and sent them back to San Diego with a winning road trip through Washington and Atlanta.

Now they come home for their biggest test of the season as the first place Dodgers arrive at Petco Park for a 3-game series. Los Angeles has a 1.5 game lead on the Padres in the National League West but this series is about a lot more than just the standings.

In this week's On Friar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a look at (among other things):

1) How important this homestand is for a team that's trying to send a message to the class of the division.

2) Whether or not we've all been too hard on Ian Kinsler.

3) Did their blowout in Atlanta signal the arrival of the Padres bats or was it an isolated incident?

4) Cal Quantrill is the latest Padres rookie to make an impressive MLB debut.

