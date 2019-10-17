SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 28: San Diego Padres manager Andy Green (L) talks to Padres general manager A.J. Preller before the San Diego Padres played the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Petco Park March 28, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It's been nearly a month and we're just starting to get an idea of who the top candidates are for the Padres managerial position.

A.J. Preller is certainly doing things his way.

Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp discussed the search in the latest episode of On Friar. Including one important question - is Preller prioritizing familiarity and and a collaborative relationship over experience? And is that a good thing?

The guys also discuss the big names still out there: Tingler, Washington, and (yep) Bochy. And for a search that started with such potential, is it fair to say the names that have emerged the last few weeks are a bit underwhelming?

Plus, a look back at 2019 with a season long edition of 3 Up, 3 Down. What were the highlights and lowlights that stood out from a season that was at time exciting, but ended up disappointing?