#OnFriar Podcast: THE PADRES ARE IN 1ST PLACE - NBC 7 San Diego
#OnFriar Podcast: THE PADRES ARE IN 1ST PLACE

Darnay and Derek answer your questions and try to figure how long SD can stay atop the NL West

By Derek Togerson

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    The Padres have won three of their first four series in the 2019 MLB season. (Getty Images)

    Brace yourselves, Padres fans, because this is going to sound a little odd:

    The San Diego Padres are in first place in the National League West.

    At the time of this writing (Thursday after the Dodgers lost and before the Friars played) San Diego had a half game lead on Los Angeles in the division. The last time the Padres were alone in first was the final full month of the 2010 season.

    So, let's dare to dream. Will the young pitching staff be able to keep up this performance? Will the Friars offense finally break loose for a big game? Can the bullpen keep up this pace with the heavy workload it's been given early? Are they going to add another veteran starter after their nice start to the season?

    All of this and more is addressed in the latest edition of the On Friar Podcast. Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take questions from baseball fans and look at what might be a fantastic year for the Friar Faithful.

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

