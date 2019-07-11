OnFriar Podcast: Setting Up the Padres 2nd Half

The first half was pretty good. Can the second half be great?
The Padres come out of the All-Star break (against the Braves at home on Friday night) with a 45-45 record, sitting 2.0 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. So ... what do they do now?
That's the focus of this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a brief look back at the first half then look ahead to what we can expect to see in the final 72 games.
On the list of topics:
- Will the Padres be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?
- Will the Mets trade Noah Syndergaard and what's it going to take to get him?
- When will we know which way the Friars go? Heck, when will THEY know?
- A potential trade partner who could swing a deal to put BOTH teams in the post-season.
Plus our weekly 3 Up, 3 Down segment that has some strong words for a couple of really stupid decisions made by Major League Baseball and a really fun idea to try to build off the success of the Home Run Derby. Thanks for listening!