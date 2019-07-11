#OnFriar Podcast: Setting Up the Padres 2nd Half - NBC 7 San Diego
#OnFriar Podcast: Setting Up the Padres 2nd Half

The Friars are right where they were expecting to be. Here's what to expect after the break

By Derek Togerson

Published 6 minutes ago

    The Padres hope to be doing a lot more celebrating in the second half of the 2019 season. (Getty Images)

    The first half was pretty good. Can the second half be great?

    The Padres come out of the All-Star break (against the Braves at home on Friday night) with a 45-45 record, sitting 2.0 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. So ... what do they do now?

    That's the focus of this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a brief look back at the first half then look ahead to what we can expect to see in the final 72 games.

    On the list of topics:

     

    - Will the Padres be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

    - Will the Mets trade Noah Syndergaard and what's it going to take to get him?

    - When will we know which way the Friars go? Heck, when will THEY know?

    - A potential trade partner who could swing a deal to put BOTH teams in the post-season.

    Plus our weekly 3 Up, 3 Down segment that has some strong words for a couple of really stupid decisions made by Major League Baseball and a really fun idea to try to build off the success of the Home Run Derby. Thanks for listening!

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

