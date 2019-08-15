OnFriar Podcast: Rookies and Managerial Job Security

The Padres are limping towards the finish line of the 2019 Major League Baseball season. Now their (arguably) best and (inarguably) most exciting player is going back on the Injured List.

Among the topics on this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson discuss whether or not Fernando Tatis Jr.'s second trip to the IL is going to cost him a shot at the National League Rookie of the Year award.

However, there are other rookies who are coming on strong. By handing the infield keys to Luis Urias and Francisco Mejia have the Padres done themselves a disservice or set themselves up for future success?

And of course there's the issue of manager Andy Green's job security. If the skipper is not long for this position how much longer will he have it? The speculation runs rampant on the rest of this year and beyond ...