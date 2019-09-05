#OnFriar Podcast: Playing Out The String - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Padres

Complete coverage of the 2019 season

#OnFriar Podcast: Playing Out The String

The 2019 Padres season is almost over, so let's start looking ahead to 2020

By Derek Togerson

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Padres Manager Andy Green is going into a critical off-season for him and the franchise. (Getty Images)

    If the Padres can play about .500 for the rest of the season they'll finish with 76 wins. That's a 10-game improvement over the 2018 season, and that's usually pretty good.

    But is it good enough?

    That's one of the big questions NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson get into in this week's OnFriar Podcast. Would a 10-game improvement be good enough to make Friars fans think skipper Andy Green should keep his job, especially with superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. missing nearly half the season?

    Plus they talk about what next year's starting rotation will look like. The potential crop of free agent pitchers is amazing so they make a case for a former Aztec star to come home and play for the Padres ... unless a certain ornery left-hander from the Bay Area or a flamethrower in Houston are better fits.

    Also remember on Thursday, September 12 the OnFriar Podcast is back live on location at the Oggi's location at Liberty Station in Point Loma. We get going about 1:30 p.m. so come out and talk Padres with us!

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

