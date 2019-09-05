OnFriar Podcast: Playing Out The String

Padres Manager Andy Green is going into a critical off-season for him and the franchise. (Getty Images)

If the Padres can play about .500 for the rest of the season they'll finish with 76 wins. That's a 10-game improvement over the 2018 season, and that's usually pretty good.

But is it good enough?

That's one of the big questions NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson get into in this week's OnFriar Podcast. Would a 10-game improvement be good enough to make Friars fans think skipper Andy Green should keep his job, especially with superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. missing nearly half the season?

Plus they talk about what next year's starting rotation will look like. The potential crop of free agent pitchers is amazing so they make a case for a former Aztec star to come home and play for the Padres ... unless a certain ornery left-hander from the Bay Area or a flamethrower in Houston are better fits.

Also remember on Thursday, September 12 the OnFriar Podcast is back live on location at the Oggi's location at Liberty Station in Point Loma. We get going about 1:30 p.m. so come out and talk Padres with us!