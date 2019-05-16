OnFriar Podcast: Padres No-Hitter History

The Padres have had some great pitchers throw for them. Jake Peavy, Randy Jones, Greg Maddux to name a few.
So why have they never had a no-hitter and is there anyone in the pipeline who can end that streak of no no-no's? That's just one of the topics that NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson tackle on this week's OnFriar Podcast.
We also delve into what to make of the first sub-par start of Chris Paddack's career (did the Dodgers discover the blueprint to beating the budding ace?), give out 3 Ups and 3 Downs (Wil Myers shows up on the latter list) and give a much-deserved shout out to a local team that's doing great things.
Check out the OnFriar Podcast