OnFriar Podcast: Padres No-Hitter History

Chris Paddack had the first rough outing of his career against the Dodgers. (Getty Images)

The Padres have had some great pitchers throw for them. Jake Peavy, Randy Jones, Greg Maddux to name a few.

So why have they never had a no-hitter and is there anyone in the pipeline who can end that streak of no no-no's? That's just one of the topics that NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson tackle on this week's OnFriar Podcast.

We also delve into what to make of the first sub-par start of Chris Paddack's career (did the Dodgers discover the blueprint to beating the budding ace?), give out 3 Ups and 3 Downs (Wil Myers shows up on the latter list) and give a much-deserved shout out to a local team that's doing great things.

Check out the OnFriar Podcast and hit that subsribe button. Thanks to everyone for listening!