#OnFriar Podcast: Padres No-Hitter History - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego Padres

Complete coverage of the 2019 season

#OnFriar Podcast: Padres No-Hitter History

The Padres are on the brink of some dubious history, and apparently Chris Paddack is human

By Derek Togerson

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Art of the Getaway
    Chris Paddack had the first rough outing of his career against the Dodgers. (Getty Images)

    The Padres have had some great pitchers throw for them. Jake Peavy, Randy Jones, Greg Maddux to name a few.

    So why have they never had a no-hitter and is there anyone in the pipeline who can end that streak of no no-no's? That's just one of the topics that NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson tackle on this week's OnFriar Podcast.

    We also delve into what to make of the first sub-par start of Chris Paddack's career (did the Dodgers discover the blueprint to beating the budding ace?), give out 3 Ups and 3 Downs (Wil Myers shows up on the latter list) and give a much-deserved shout out to a local team that's doing great things.

    Check out the OnFriar Podcast and hit that subsribe button. Thanks to everyone for listening!

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices