San Diego Padres

Complete coverage of the 2019 season

#OnFriar Podcast: Paddack Praise and a Padres Trade We'd Like to See

Why a Friars rookie pitcher is igniting the fan base and who should start in the outfield

By Derek Togerson

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Chris Paddack's intensity and moxie are impressing Padres fans already. (Getty Images)

    The Padres went through their 6-game homestand with a .500 record. But it doesn't feel like a normal 3-3 stretch.

    On this week's #OnFriar Podcast, Darnay and Derek talk about Hunter Renfroe's series-saving blast and why it should end him more playing time, even if it means trading a former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, and look at the message the Friars sent to the Dodgers with their nip-and-tuck 3-game set.

    Plus the Padres have an ace up their sleeve. What was the true motivation behind Chris Paddack's challenge to Mets star Pete Alonso and just how good can this kid be?

    All that plus 3 Up and 3 Down ... and the gratuitous Ian Kinsler bashing. You can find the podcast on all the major podcast platforms. Make sure you subscribe to get each week's new episode!

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

