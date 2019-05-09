The Padres went through their 6-game homestand with a .500 record. But it doesn't feel like a normal 3-3 stretch.

On this week's #OnFriar Podcast, Darnay and Derek talk about Hunter Renfroe's series-saving blast and why it should end him more playing time, even if it means trading a former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, and look at the message the Friars sent to the Dodgers with their nip-and-tuck 3-game set.

Plus the Padres have an ace up their sleeve. What was the true motivation behind Chris Paddack's challenge to Mets star Pete Alonso and just how good can this kid be?

All that plus 3 Up and 3 Down ... and the gratuitous Ian Kinsler bashing.