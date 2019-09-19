OnFriar Podcast: Lamenting an Awful Road Trip

The Padres just completed a truly horrible road trip through Colorado and Milwaukee. But there are still positive things to look at!

In what might be our biggest "Padres Optimist" OnFriar Podcast to date NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson look at why there are reasons for the Friar Faithful to keep their heads up after the 1-6 road trip. Most of those reasons are in the starting rotation, like Chris Paddack and Garrett Richards.

Of course the rotation also has issues like Eric Lauer trying to get people out at Coors Field. Do the Padres really need to find a way to avoid him throwing at Coors Field since he's proving to be a guaranteed loss at the ballpark of a division rival?

We also tell a story of how the Padres are drafting a developing in a very different way than they used to (and why that's a good thing), give props to a minor league club in our weekly "3 Up, 3 Down" segment and ov course pontificate on some Stranger Things spoilers. Because we can only handle the frustration of 2019 Padres baseball for so long.