OnFriar Podcast: Is it Time to Make Moves?

The Padres offense hasn't been as potent as expected so far in 2019. (Getty Images)

The Padres weren't expected to be a playoff team in 2019. Right now it's looking like those expectations were accurate. So as we head into MLB's trade season the Friars need to ask themselves one all important question:

Are we capable of making the post-season this year or not?

The answer to that is going to determine what they do at the deadline. If they think they can climb back in they might make a move for a controllable veteran starting pitcher. If not they could trade Kirby Yates, Ian Kinsler or any number of outfielders.

Or maybe they can even do both.

On this week's OnFriar Podcast NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson discuss whether or not this season is shot, what should be done going forward with trades, when do the Friars start giving prospects more big league playing time, when is Logan Allen finally arriving at Petco Park ... and how thin is the ice that manager Andy Green is walking on?

