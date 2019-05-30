OnFriar Podcast: Homestand Primer

Franmil Reyes and his power have been a big part of the Padres staying above .500 for most of the year. (Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres did what they had to do on their 6-game road trip, coming back 3-3 and staying a pair of games over the .500 mark and setting up what can only be be described as the most important 10-game homestand in the history of organized baseball.

OK that's a little much.

But the next 10 days at Petco Park mean just a little more than your typical stretch in early June. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson get some insight from Padres writer A.J. Cassavell who covers the team for MLB.com.

A.J. adds his insights on whether or not we should be concerned about Chris Paddack's start in New York, what's been surprising this season so far and whether or not this team is going to be able to stay in playoff contention for the long-term.