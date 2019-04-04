OnFriar Podcast: Good 1st Week For the Padres

Manny Machado had an eventful first week as a Padre, and that's exactly what this franchise needs. (Getty Images)

The Padres wanted Manny Machado to make them better ... and relevant. He did both in his first week in San Diego

In the 7-game opening homsetand of the 2019 season Machado showed off incredible defensive skills, rare power and a propensity to make fans of opposing teams (and opposing teams) hate him. He's the guy who gives San Diego an edge it's been lacking.

So is this a good thing? And why did that aspect of the game come up at all, anyway?

Those are just two of the topics covered this week in the #OnFriar podcast. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson talk about the week that was, including:

- Machado's eventful start

- Is Wil Myers going to hit like this all year?

- Don't change a thing, Franmil

- Pitchers who surprised (in a good and bad way)

- Is a substantial trade looming?

Plus we take a dive into Game of Thrones and why Derek thinks the new Joker movie is one of the worst cinematic ideas of all time.