OnFriar Podcast: FERNANDO TATIS JR. IS BACK

The last time Fernando Tatis Jr. played a game for the Padres was the final game of their road series against the Washington Nationals. The next game the rookie phenom will play will be the first game of a home series against the Nats.

Tatis Jr. is officially off the Injured List and back in the starting lineup for the Friars, who need a spark at the top of their lineup. But will his presence be enough to get the Padres back on track? And what is Andy Green doing with the lineup anyway?

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson answer those questions in this week's OnFriar Podcast.

Plus they talk about the recent MLB Draft and the upcoming trade deadline. Among the topics: what it's going to take for San Diego to be a buyer vs. a seller and what do you do when Franchy Cordero is ready to return to the outfield because Josh Naylor has hit enough to stay with the big club.

All that and a whole lot more on the latest installment of OnFriar!