OnFriar Podcast: Brown is Back and Roster Musings

The San Diego Padres unveiled new brown uniforms Saturday evening in front of an excited crowd at Petco Park.

Brown is Back for the Padres. But did they do it up right?

That's one of the main focuses of this week's OnFriar Podcast. Paul Lukas, the internationally known force behind www.uni-watch.com, joins NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson to discuss how the Padres executed their change from blue to brown uniforms.

Lukas grades the shift to brown and the hosts wonder if the unveiling ceremony tipped the Padres Swingin' Friar caps as to which players will and will not be on the roster in 2020.

Plus, a look at recent moves around Major League Baseball that impact the Padres potential additions via trade and free agency (no more Thor talk???) and we offer some ideas for under-the-radar additions that could pay big dividends.