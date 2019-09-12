OnFriar Podcast: Any More Paddack Days?

Will we be seeing Chris Paddack on the mound any more for the Padres in 2019? (Getty Images)

Chris Paddack is rolling again. The immensely talented and fun to watch rookie pitcher has strung together three straight stellar starts.

So is it time for the Padres to shut down their prized rookie right-hander?

That is just one of the big topics NBC 7’s Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson debate on this week’s OnFriar Podcast. Will the Padres let Paddack go for another start even though he’s hit the innings mark they had laid out for him? Or will they stick with their plan?

And which choice SHOULD they make?

Plus a discussion on what is wrong with Cal Quantrill ... how soon we will see prized prospect Taylor Trammell at Petco Park ... and a couple of big fashion statements.

Oh, and we have our first live guests! But they take the conversation in a surprising direction.