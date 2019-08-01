OnFriar Podcast: An Underwhelming Trade Deadline

Padres fans are going to miss the big power (and bigger personality) of Franmil Reyes. (Getty Images)

Alright A.J. You have some explaining to do.

Padres General Manager A.J. Preller did not add a single player who was on a Major League roster at the MLB trade deadline … but he did part ways with arguably the most popular player in San Diego’s clubhouse and a top-100 pitching prospect.

So what’s the rationale behind sending fan favorite Franmil Reyes and LHP Logan Allen to the Indians for a highly-touted prospect in OF Taylor Trammell? On the OnFriar Podcast you’re getting the answer straight from Preller.

NBC 7’s Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson break down the deals and non-deals of the trade deadline and let the G.M. share, in his own words, why he decided to pull the trigger on the 3-team megatrade that probably pulled the plug on any chance of the Padres contending for a National League Wild Card spot in 2019.

We also look at what to expect for the rest of the season and what has to happen over the winter for the Friars to truly open their championship window in 2020 and beyond.

And don't forger on Thursday, August 8 the OnFriar Podcast will be broadcasting live from the Oggi's Pizza and Brewhouse location in Mission Valley. We expect to get going about 1:30 p.m. so come on over and say hi!