The suspect was arrested a short time later.

A man allegedly attacked a security guard at a trolley station in Old Town San Diego Friday, trying to grab the guard’s firearm without success, investigators said.

The struggle happened around 1 p.m. at the Old Town Transit Center on Taylor Street near Old Town State Historic Park, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Police received a phone call from San Diego Metropolitan Transit System security reporting a guard had been attacked by an unknown man. During the alleged attack, police said the suspect tried to take the guard’s firearm but wasn't able to do so.

The guard stabbed the suspect during the encounter.

The suspect ran away from the trolley station, toward Pacific Highway.

SDPD officers and K9s launched a search for the suspect, following a trail of his blood until they found him hiding under a car underneath a bridge.

He was arrested without further incident.

No one else was hurt. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

No other information was available.

