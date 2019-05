The scene of the water main break in Old Town San Diego Saturday morning.

A water pipe broke in Old Town San Diego Saturday morning, creating a muddy mess at an intersection.

The water main ruptured at around 3:40 a.m. at Jefferson and Harney streets in the historic neighborhood. Nearly five hours later, crews remained at the scene, digging around the area, trying to fix the break.

Saturday’s rainy conditions only added to the mess. The intersection was blocked off for several hours.

No further details were released.