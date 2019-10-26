Officials Responding to Propane Leak at Arco Gas Station in Jamul

Cal Fire San Diego is at the scene of a propane leak in an Arco Gas Station in Jamul.

It was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Highway 94.

The propane leak was coming from a 6,000-gallon tank at the gas station, said Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire.

HWY 94 is closed from Jefferson Road and Olive Vista Drive.

There are no evacuations at this time.

No other information was available.

