Officials Knock Down Brush Fire near Chollas Parkway - NBC 7 San Diego
Officials Knock Down Brush Fire near Chollas Parkway

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    NBC 7/ Tam Ngo

    Officials responded to a call of a brush fire near Chollas Parkway, Saturday afternoon.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the call around 1 p.m. in the area of 5700 Bates Street.

    The fire reached to be a half-acre and was put out within the hour, SDFD confirmed.

    No evacuations were ordered. 

    Heartland Fire and Rescue and the Poway Fire Department also assisted.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

