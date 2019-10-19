Officials Knock Down Brush Fire near Chollas Parkway

Officials responded to a call of a brush fire near Chollas Parkway, Saturday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the call around 1 p.m. in the area of 5700 Bates Street.

The fire reached to be a half-acre and was put out within the hour, SDFD confirmed.

No evacuations were ordered.

Heartland Fire and Rescue and the Poway Fire Department also assisted.

No other information was available.

