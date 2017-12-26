A photo of the loaded firearm discovered in a car wheel.

A loaded gun was found inside the wheel of a parked car on Christmas Eve, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

SDPD Gang Suppression Team Officers, who were working an ongoing case, found the loaded firearm that was stashed in a wheel well of a parked car at the 4100-block of Broadway in the Mt. Hope neighborhood.

The gun was discovered near a group of gang members who were drinking beer in public, according to police.

A photo revealed a black firearm with several bullets, in a social media post from the SDPD.

No families or children were present at the time.

SDPD told NBC 7 two of the gang members were arrested. One was arrested for a probation violation, while another was arrested for a weapons violation.