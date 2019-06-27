Officers Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects in Rolando - NBC 7 San Diego
Officers Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects in Rolando

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Jun 27, 2019 at 11:12 PM | Updated at 11:29 PM PDT on Jun 27, 2019

    Robbery Suspects Lead Police on Chase in El Cajon

    Suspected armed robbers lead police on a chase ending in Rolando. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    Suspected armed robbers led police on a chase that ended in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood.

    Police say the pursuit followed a violent hold up at a T-Mobile store on North 2nd Street in El Cajon.

    The suspects fled the store and while driving westbound on Interstate 8 were spotted by an on-duty officer. A pursuit was initiated and the suspects exited the freeway in the College Area and continued to Rolando.

    Police believe at least the suspects could be holed up in a home in the neighborhood. Officers were seen going door-to-door looking for the suspect. K-9 units were also searching the area.

    Police said one of the store employees suffered minor injuries.

    No other information was available.

