Officers Searching for Armed Robbery Suspects in Rolando

Suspected armed robbers led police on a chase that ended in San Diego's Rolando neighborhood.

Police say the pursuit followed a violent hold up at a T-Mobile store on North 2nd Street in El Cajon.

The suspects fled the store and while driving westbound on Interstate 8 were spotted by an on-duty officer. A pursuit was initiated and the suspects exited the freeway in the College Area and continued to Rolando.

Police believe at least the suspects could be holed up in a home in the neighborhood. Officers were seen going door-to-door looking for the suspect. K-9 units were also searching the area.

Police said one of the store employees suffered minor injuries.

No other information was available.

