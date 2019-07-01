Officers Pursue Possible DUI Driver on South LA Streets

A driver was arrested Monday after a police pursuit on streets in the South Los Angeles area.

The driver in a large SUV swerved onto a sidewalk and briefly cut across lanes into oncoming traffic. At least four law enforcement SUVs were trailing the driver, who was wanted in connection with a report of a stole vehicle.

The shirtless driver eventually pulled over and surrendered to police near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A rear tire on the SUV was deflated. It was not immediately clear whether the damage was from a spike strip.

Initial reports from police indicated the driver was wanted on suspicion of DUI.

