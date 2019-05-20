Off-and-On Showers to Last Through Work-Week

You are watching a livestream of NBC 7 News Today in the player above

San Diego was waking up to unseasonably rainy weather Monday from the first of two storm system that was expected to bring off-and-on showers, gusty winds and choppy waters through the work-week.

The band of showers moved through the San Diego region overnight, bringing heavy downpours along the coast and from the inland valleys to the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Through 4 a.m. Monday, coastal areas had already receieved up to .41 inches of rain and the valleys had received up to three-quarters-of-an-inch. Some mountain areas, including Julian and Palomar, were met with more than an inch of rain.

The storm system even brought up to two inches of slushy snow to elevations above 6,000 feet, the NWS said.

Roadways across the county were left saturated during the morning commute but showers were expected to ease by the afternoon before returning again on Tuesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

A similar weather pattern -- overnight and early morning showers with dry but cool and cloudy conditions in the afternoon -- is expected to continue through the work-week, Parveen said.

By Thursday, up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected along the coast and up to a half-inch is possible inland. The mountains may see more significant rain, Parveen said.

A wind advisory was issued until 11 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego's mountains and deserts. During that period, winds are expected to average 25 to 35 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 65 mph. The NWS warned strong winds may make driving difficult.

The storm was also churning coastal waters. The NWS issued a beach hazards statement through 9 a.m. Tuesday due to high surf and dangerous rip currents. Some waves may reach up to 7 feet, especially in southern San Diego County, the NWS said.