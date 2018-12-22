Off-Road Racers Kick Toy Drive into High Gear

Regular Racing, a motorsports racing team in Carlsbad, are known for their competitive spirits on the track.

"We have a great community," Noah Ostanik, the team’s owner said. "Sometimes we're known as road warriors those types of things."

But these tough guys also have not-so-tough hearts and they are getting into the holiday spirits. They are rallying together to gather toys for those in need.

Ostanik said aside from winning races they also value giving back.

"In reality, this community is instilled with people with big hearts,” he told NBC 7.

That's why he said they decided to spread some holiday cheer.

The group organized a toy drive for the families and children who lost everything in the recent California wildfires.

The toys were dropped off Saturday afternoon at the Encinitas Fire Station.

"After the fires and all the misfortune, and the time of year, we really wanted to give back those who don't have as much," Ostanik said.

It's wasn't just the Regulators but several other Baja race teams in the area also joined in.

"We have multiple other race teams here too all coming together to help stick together,” said Leeanne Ericson, who came out to support the cause,

The group is working in partnership with the Encinitas Fire Department, which will be delivering the truckload of gifts to families in Paradise and Malibu.

Local families will also benefit from the drive. The toys will also be distributed to local organizations, such as Toys for Tots.

For the competitors in the sport, the gesture is just a small way they hope to make a difference.