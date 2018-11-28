Gas Leak Delays Chula Vista School District Buses

A gas leak kept Chula Vista School District buses from leaving their yard Wednesday and made some late picking up students.

Chula Vista fire and police departments were investigating the incident on the 1800 block of Maxwell Road.

CVPD Lt. Chris Kelley said the leak was caused by a malfunctioning valve. No one was injured, Lt. Kelley said.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District sent notifications to parents letting them know their children may be delayed getting dropped off.

No other information was available.

