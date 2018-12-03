Octopus Floats Along OB Dog Beach Shoreline

The dog-friendly seaside park in Ocean Beach welcomed more than two- and four-legged friends over the weekend.

An octopus was spotted in shallow waters along the beach Sunday. A dog owner captured video of the cephalopod feet from the water’s edge.

In the video shared by Dana Walker, a curious dog approaches the octopus but someone stops the pooch from getting too close.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguard said octopi sightings are common at San Diego beaches but typically they gather in tide pools. It’s a rare sight to see octopi along the shore.