Oceanside Police looking for 13-Year-Old Runaway Driving Family SUV - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    OPD

    Police in Oceanside are looking for a runaway teenager believed to be driving around in his family's SUV.

    The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) says Gael Velasquez is driving a white 2006 Toyota 4Runner with license plate number 5WMG566.

    He is described as having brown hair and eyes and is reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

    Anyone who thinks they see Velasquez can call OPD at (760) 435-4900

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

