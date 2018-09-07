Police in Oceanside are looking for a runaway teenager believed to be driving around in his family's SUV.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) says Gael Velasquez is driving a white 2006 Toyota 4Runner with license plate number 5WMG566.

He is described as having brown hair and eyes and is reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who thinks they see Velasquez can call OPD at (760) 435-4900

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.