Report: Man With Gun Spotted in Oceanside

Oceanside police were called to an office park for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers arrived at 1320 Union Plaza Court just before 11 a.m.

Oceanside police have requested the help of a helicopter from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as they search brush near the scene of the incident.

The area is just east of Interstate 5 at the Oceanside Boulevard exit.

There are several restaurants and shops located between the highway and Union Plaza Court.

No other information was available.

