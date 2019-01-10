An undated family photo of Christopher Dean Williams, 29, and his wife, Oceanside Police Dispatcher Sarah Williams. Christopher was killed in a head-on crash with a DUI suspect in Fallbrook on Jan. 1, 2019.

The husband of an Oceanside Police Department dispatcher – and father of two young boys – was killed on New Year’s Day in a crash with a DUI suspect, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Oceanside Police Officers’ Association (OPOA) said the tragedy involved Christopher Dean Williams, 29, the spouse of Sarah Williams, a public safety dispatcher for the police department.

“While words cannot express the grief and pain we all feel as part of the Law Enforcement family, we all know that there will be harder days and times ahead,” the OPOA said Thursday, referring to the Williams family.

Williams leaves behind two young boys: 8-year-old Jonathon Williams and 5-year-old Nathan Williams.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 on eastbound State Route 76, east of Ramona Drive, in Fallbrook. The OPOA said Williams, who worked as a member of the Security-EMT unit at the Pauma Casino, was riding his motorcycle home from work.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, as Williams approached the intersection of Ramona Drive on his motorcycle, he was met head-on by a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The driver, suspected of being under the influence, crashed into Williams. Witnesses called 911 but Williams died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

Williams would’ve turned 30 this May.

The OPOA called the deadly accident senseless and said it was committed to helping Sarah Williams and her children get back on their feet.

“Having a member of your family ripped from your life without warning is terrible, raising two small boys on a meager public safety paycheck will be near impossible,” the association said.

The OPOA is raising money to help ease the financial strain for Sarah Williams and her boys. An online fundraising page has been established for the family. At last check Thursday morning, the account had raised nearly $16,000 of its $25,000 goal.

The association will also host a pancake breakfast fundraiser this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rookies Sports Bar at 2216 S. El Camino Real, #104, in Oceanside. A $10 minimum donation per person will go directly to the family, the OPOA said.

Meanwhile, donations by check can also be sent to this address, with “For the Sarah Williams Family” written in the memo section:

Oceanside Police Officers’ Association

4141 Avenida De La Plata

Oceanside, CA 92056