A father allegedly killed his 7-year-old daughter at a home in Oceanside. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

An Oceanside man accused of killing one of his children has a criminal record and was ordered to take an anger management class, according to court documents.

Pedro Araujo, 27, was in custody Friday facing a charge of murder in the death of his 7-year-old daughter.

Mariah Araujo was found Wednesday in the bathtub in her father's home on Las Vegas Drive. She had suffered trauma to her upper body and Oceanside police arrested her father who had blood on his clothing.

Araujo had called his mother to come to his home to pick up Mariah Araujo and her 6-year-old sister, Oceanside police said.

Oceanside Police Say Father of 7-Year-Old Killed Has a Criminal Record

Oceanside police said the father suspected of killing his 7-year-old daughter has a criminal record. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has the story. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

When the grandmother arrived, she could only find the younger granddaughter and her son would not let her take Mariah, police said.

Araujo's mother noticed blood on her son's shirt, took the younger child from the home and called police, investigators said.

Officers had been called to Araujo's home within the last two weeks for some sort of incident involving the girl's father.

NBC 7 found Araujo has a criminal history with arrests spanning the last six years.

In November 2013, Araujo and three relatives were charged with fraud and grand theft.

In 2015, Araujo was charged with a misdemeanor of giving false information to law enforcement about his identity.

Father Suspected of Killing 7-Year-Old Daughter in Oceanside

Police say the suspect's mother found him with blood on his shirt. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the latest details. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

In 2016, he was charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. After this arrest, Araujo was ordered to complete an anger management class.

In 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit and run.

The paternal grandfather of the victim told NBC 7 he owns the home on Las Vegas Drive and that he rents it to Araujo, who is his step-son.

Investigative Former Employee Says Grossmont College Baseball Team Cheated

He said Araujo had full custody and was raising them with his mother and step-father's help.

According to the grandfather, Araujo was known to become aggressive when he drank alcohol.

Mariah's aunt has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her niece's funeral.

Father Arrested After 7-Year-Old Found Dead in Oceanside Home