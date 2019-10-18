The suspect sheared a hydrant in front of the Ocean Vista Apartments on North Way in Oceanside Friday morning.

A driver slammed into a fire hydrant outside an apartment complex in Oceanside Friday morning, sending water shooting into the air and onto nearby parked cars.

The Oceanside Police Department posted a message on Twitter around 1:20 a.m. alerting residents of “police and helicopter activity” on Vista and North ways and Harvard Drive due to a "possibly armed suspect" in the area.

Residents of the Ocean Vista Apartment complex in the 3700 block of North Way were awakened to loud sounds of helicopters, sirens and gushing water.

Someone had crashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it. A geyser spewed water high into the air.

The street was soaked, cars were soaked, and the area was a mess.

At 1:45 a.m., Oceanside police said the area had been cleared.

The person who hit the hydrant fled before officers arrived. It was unclear if that driver was also the armed suspect that police had been tweeting about.

People were seen outside the apartment complex with mops, cleaning up the water.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.