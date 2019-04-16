Seniors Blocked From Selling Mobile Homes in Oceanside

Some homeowners in Oceanside say they feel trapped because they cannot get approval to sell their mobile home units from the company that owns the land they lease.

Linda Walshaw used to live at the Cavalier Mobile Estates property west of Interstate 5 and south of Oceanside Boulevard. She said the owners are denying sales of mobile home units on the property to drive down the price.

“They end up selling to the park for pennies to get out from under the situation,” Walshaw explained adding the property owner then rents the property for a much higher amount of money.

“Say rent control is $500 a month,” she said. “They're renting the newer ones out for around $2,000 a month.

Hundreds of seniors and their families have contacted Walshaw because, for one reason or another, they need to sell their homes. She is the Vice Chair of the Oceanside Housing Commission.

She said the problem is that approval of sales is up to people who own the mobile home park.

A real estate agent told the San Diego Reader in March that prospective buyers are being denied by the company owning the land.

Dunex, Inc. of Orange, California owns Cavalier Mobile Estates. The owner Brian Alex told NBC 7 his company follows state law. He said Walshaw’s comments are factually and legally false.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said it is aware of the allegations against the park owners. However, the DA’s office could not comment on any specific cases.