Two Stabbed Following Fight in Oceanside: OPD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Two Stabbed Following Fight in Oceanside: OPD

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following what witnesses described to Oceanside police as a fight.

    Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Jeff Brandt said several witnesses called police at around 8 p.m. to report a fight near Mission Avenue and Cleveland Street.

    Two men were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds, Sgt. Brandt said.

    Several suspects reportedly ran from the scene, according to Brandt.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices