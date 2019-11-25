Two Stabbed Following Fight in Oceanside: OPD

Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following what witnesses described to Oceanside police as a fight.

Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Jeff Brandt said several witnesses called police at around 8 p.m. to report a fight near Mission Avenue and Cleveland Street.

Two men were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds, Sgt. Brandt said.

Several suspects reportedly ran from the scene, according to Brandt.

No other information was available.

