Nichols Elementary School in Oceanside Briefly on Lockdown

Nichols Elementary School in Oceanside was in precautionary lockdown while police conducted a safety sweep for a report of a suspicious person near campus.

The lockdown was first reported at 12:35 p.m. on Monday.

Nichols Elementary is located at 4250 Old Grove Road in Oceanside.

Oceanside Police Department said updates will be given when the lockdown is released.

No other information was available.

