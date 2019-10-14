Nichols Elementary School in Oceanside Briefly on Lockdown - NBC 7 San Diego
Nichols Elementary School in Oceanside Briefly on Lockdown

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago

    Nichols Elementary School in Oceanside was in precautionary lockdown while police conducted a safety sweep for a report of a suspicious person near campus. 

    The lockdown was first reported at 12:35 p.m. on Monday.

    Nichols Elementary is located at 4250 Old Grove Road in Oceanside.

    Oceanside Police Department said updates will be given when the lockdown is released.

    No other information was available.

