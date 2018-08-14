Woman Comes Home From Work to Find Husband Dead: Oceanside Police - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Comes Home From Work to Find Husband Dead: Oceanside Police

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    Oceanside Police Department

    Oceanside police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday after a woman returned from work to find her husband dead inside their home.

    The 77-year-old man had suffered trauma to his upper body inside the home on North Tremont Street, Oceanside police said.

    The man's wife returned home from her work at a local nursing home and called the police just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    Oceanside Police Detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit are currently investigating the incident, officials said.

    Anyone with information may call Detective Ellgard at (760) 435-4748. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

