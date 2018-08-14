Oceanside police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday after a woman returned from work to find her husband dead inside their home.

The 77-year-old man had suffered trauma to his upper body inside the home on North Tremont Street, Oceanside police said.

The man's wife returned home from her work at a local nursing home and called the police just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Oceanside Police Detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit are currently investigating the incident, officials said.

Watch Live Fire Burning Off San Pasqual Road Was Deliberately Set: MAST

Anyone with information may call Detective Ellgard at (760) 435-4748.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.