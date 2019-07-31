Police Investigate Homicide in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Investigate Homicide in Oceanside

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Police launched a homicide investigation Wednesday at a home in Oceanside.

    The Oceanside Police Department confirmed officers were investigating a suspected homicide just after 12 p.m. at a home along the 3500 block of Las Vegas Drive, between Riviera and Flamingo drives. The neighborhood is south of Mission Avenue.

    NBC 7 is working to gather more information. At this point, police have not released further details.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

