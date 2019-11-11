Last year, the HOA filed a lawsuit against the landlord renting to servicemembers. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man whose homeowner’s association has been fining him for renting out his properties to military service members said a new law will protect his tenants.

Ron Zurawski owns two large homes in the Arrowood housing subdivision in Oceanside, less than one-quarter mile from Camp Pendleton.

For more than a decade, he has rented out rooms in those two homes for $650 to $750 a month to 12 Marines, Navy Corpsmen and veterans. Zurawski said he does the same with three more homes outside of the subdivision.

But last year, the leasing arrangement in Arrowood made headlines when the Arrowood Homeowners Association said Zurawski violated covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) that say the neighborhood is for single families, not mini-dormitories.

The HOA started fining Zurawski $2,000 a month for breaking the rules and filed a civil lawsuit against him. Those fines have now totaled $42,000, as of November 2019, and Zurawski has countersued.

Zurawski hopes a recently signed state law, Senate Bill 222, may bolster his case.

The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, will make it illegal to deny someone housing because of their military or veteran status.

“What the HOA is doing is not only outrageous and unpatriotic,” Zurawski said. “It’s now illegal.”

However, it was not clear whether the new law will apply to this case.

“SB 222 clearly states that people in the military are now a protected class,” he argued. “As a protected class they have a right to obtain and hold their housing. They are not able to hold their housing if they are being shown the curb. Simple as that.”

In the civil suit against Zurawski, attorneys for the HOA did not mention the renters’ military status, just that Zurawski violated the subdivision’s single-family use rules.

“I was homeless for about a year and a half, living out of my car,” said Josue Valerio, a U.S. Marine who finished his service two years ago. “I know a couple other people in similar situations. It happens a lot. The rent over here is kind of ridiculous.”

Valerio said if his friend had not introduced him to Zurawski, he would likely still be living out of his car.

“If you don’t have the first and last month’s rent - an extra $2,000 you can’t come up with - it’s hard to find a spot,” says Valerio.

Andrew Smith, a Marine Reserve who has leased a room from Zurawski for 6 years, said the legal battle between his landlord Zurawski and the HOA weighs on the tenants.

“It’s stressful you know, thinking that could happen soon,” Smith added.

Another homeowner in the Arrowood community, Bill Smith, said doesn’t want to see the veteran renters lose their housing, but he supports the HOA’s side. Smith said this situation has nothing to do with the renters’ military service.

“It’s not unpatriotic to be against somebody using single-family residence for making money,” Smith said. “For turning it into an apartment complex. It’s just not right, and it shouldn’t be done in this area.”

NBC 7 reached out to Arrowood’s property management group and the attorneys representing the HOA, but no one on behalf of the HOA responded to a request for comment.

One element of this argument stems back to the knowledge that Zurawski once rented to a Marine veteran who was getting out of prison after serving time for a sexual offense, NBC 7 reported in 2018.

Zurawski previously told NBC 7 that he knew the former marine was a sexual offender, but the man's parole officer told Zurawski that the man was not a "predator."

Zurawski said one neighbor found out about it on Megan's Law, and "that's when things exploded." Zurawski said the Marine veteran stayed in the house for only a few days longer and then left when asked.

Zurawski previously told NBC 7 he believed the HOA was using the CC&Rs to get the Marines out of the houses.

In 2018, he said he was sorry he ever rented to the Marine veteran who was getting out of prison, because "I am now about to lose two houses, and 12 marines are going to be punished as well."