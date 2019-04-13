A swift response by police officers and firefighters prevented a fire from spreading at an auto repair shop in Oceanside Friday night – a shop filled with flammables that could’ve fueled a much more destructive outcome.

The Oceanside Fire Department said officers with the Oceanside Police Department were responding to an unrelated emergency in the area near the Cornerstone Automotive shop at 477 N. El Camino Real just after 10:15 p.m. when, suddenly, they noticed smoke stemming from the business.

Officers rushed to the building and called the fire department.

“The quick response likely saved the building from complete destruction,” the Oceanside Fire Department said. “There were heavy fuels and other flammables in the garage that would have ignited a significant fire.”

When firefighters arrived, they could see thick smoke coming from the roll-up doors of the auto shop’s garage. A total of 23 fire personnel in five engines and one truck aggressively attacked the blaze and, soon, the flames were knocked down.

According to investigators, the fire had sparked in an interior office located within the garage. The building and its contents were spared from severe damage, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

No one was injured.