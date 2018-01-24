Surfer walks along beach in Oceanside with high surf behind him.

The Oceanside City Council selected a replacement for the Mayoral seat left vacant when former Mayor Jim Wood resigned.

The council voted 3-1 Wednesday to appoint former Oceanside City Manager Peter Weiss as mayor for the rest of Wood's term through December 2020.

"I’m honored that Mayor Wood recommended me and that the majority of the council appointed me," Weiss told NBC 7. "I will do my best to represent the outer best of the city of Oceanside.”



Weiss resigned from his position as city manager in August 2013, but was hired on at least two separate occasions as a part-time consultant assistant to the City Manager's Office, according to city documents.

Wood, 69, suffered a stroke in spring 2017 and announced in May that he would take a leave of absence that lasted throughout most of the year. Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery was filling in for Wood while he was out on medical leave.

Wood announced in December he would officially resign from his position on January 1, forcing the city council to find a replacement.

The City of Oceanside had 60 days from Wood's resignation to appoint a replacement or a special election would be held to fill the seat, City Attorney John Mullen said. The city estimated a special election in November 2018 would cost $75,000.

In his resignation letter, Wood said it's been an honor to serve the city of Oceanside as a police officer, a councilmember and a mayor.

Read the letter here.